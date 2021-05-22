Details of recent scam reported by RSPD

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 22, 2021) — According to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page, a new scam has been reported by residents related to donations to local charities.

According to the post, the scam involves residents of Rock Springs being called and asked for donations to local charities.

“If you so chose to donate to any local charity, before donating the RSPD suggests calling the organization directly to ensure the legitimacy of your donation,” the post read.

The Rock Springs Police Department can be reached by phone at 307-352-1575.