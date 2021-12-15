Details released on yesterday afternoon RSHS lockdown

December 15, 2021 — The following is a ParentSquare message (released Tuesday evening) from Sweetwater County School District #1 Superindentent Kelly McGovern and Rock Springs Police Department Chief Dewane Pecheco concerning Tuesday afternoon’s lockdown of Rock Springs High School.



Today (Tuesday) at approximately 3:00 p.m. Rock Springs High School went into a hold due to a potential written threat reported by two students. Rock Springs High School immediately followed the District’s Safety Standard Response Protocol to secure the students, staff, and building. Rock Springs Police Department and the District consulted on specific incident management procedures to evaluate the nature of the incident and to take appropriate precautions. Decisions are based upon the experiences gained around the nation in review of various threats and actual incidents involving schools and public buildings. As an additional safety measure, at approximately 3:10 p.m. the school was put into a lockdown for staff and law enforcement to search the school. Again, all students were safe with their teachers and staff.

At approximately 4:00 p.m. the lockdown was lifted due to not locating anything to substantiate any written threat. Students remained safe with adults. RSHS dismissed classes on time as the lockdown ended close to the end of the school day.



The District and Law Enforcement are aware of current social media threats and these are being investigated immediately. These include RSHS, Rock Springs Junior High, and Black Butte High School. In partnership with Law Enforcement, all measures are being taken in order to keep our schools safe. As an additional precaution, increased law enforcement presence will be at these schools tomorrow.



All schools in the District will resume tomorrow, on schedule, Wednesday, December 15, 2021.



The District will continue to take all threats and safety concerns seriously. If you hear or see something, report it immediately and say something to school or law enforcement personnel. We understand today caused concern among students, staff, and parents. If anyone is needing to debrief with a counselor or in need of support please let a school administrator know immediately. We appreciate the cooperation of our students, staff, parents, and community while we ensure school safety.



All normal scheduled activities resumed this evening, and we thank our community and parents for their continued support and patience. Each incident will be investigated with all evidence being gathered including video footage as these are criminal matters. Please know, the District and RSPD will always share as much information as we can and as quickly as possible. Students and staff remained safe and secure as details and factual information was gathered. We understand that in these situations there are many rumors and social media posts. Accurate information will always be disseminated using the school’s ParentSquare, the District’s ParentSquare, or from the Rock Springs Police Department with verified details.



Sincerely,



Kelly McGovern, Superintendent of Schools

Dwane Pacheco, RSPD Police Chief