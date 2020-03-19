Detention Center in-person inmate visitation will now be done online

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Mar. 19, 2020) — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s office has temporarily closed the public lobbies of their office and the detention center. Both will remain staffed and essential day-to-day operations both at the sheriff’s office and the detention center will remain unchanged.

In-person inmate visitation previously available in the lobby of the detention center has been suspended and transferred exclusively online at www.gettingout.com. The Sheriff’s Office inmate communications provider has donated additional time for each inmate to have video visitations.

Depositing funds into an inmate account can be done online and the Sheriff’s Office is also accepting money orders via the postal service.

A designated area for attorney/client correspondence via a private room and phone has also been created.