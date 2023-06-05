Detour near N 7th W St. in Green River to connect subdivision

Map Courtesy of City of Green River

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The City of Green River will be closing down a portion of North 7th West, requiring a detour to Washington Elementary School and homes in the neighborhood. Contractors will be doing utility work to connect to the new subdivision on Tracts B and C.

Closure will remain until water, sewer, storm sewer and the surface of the street is finished with temporary road base surfacing. Street will be closed again for finish work including concrete placement and asphalt patching.