Dewar accident caused by medical condition

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 11, 2019) — A single-car rollover occurred at midday today on Dewar Drive, near Plains Tire. EMS, RSPD, and RSFD were all on the scene clearing out the wreck.

RSPD released a statement detailing the accident.

“On December 11, 2019, at approximately 11:54 a.m. the Rock Springs Police Department responded to 1165 Dewar Drive in reference to a single occupant, one-vehicle rollover. The driver lost control of his vehicle causing damage to a metal pole, a pontoon boat, and a camper. The investigation revealed the driver suffered from a medical condition that caused the accident. The driver was transported to Sweetwater Memorial Hospital. At this time, there is no further information available.”

Wyo4News will have more information as it becomes available.