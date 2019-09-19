Diamondville Fish Pond dedication is Saturday

Diamondville, Wyoming — Everyone is invited to the dedication of the Diamondville Fish Pond on Saturday, Sept. 21.

Festivities begin at 11 .am., and refreshments will be served after the dedication. The event is an informal gathering to celebrate another fun recreational resource for the local communities.

The pond was originally a sewer lagoon and has not been used for many years. Somewhere around 2003 Susan Hunzie offered the idea of making it a public fishing pond.

She contacted Game and Fish and hooked up with the supervisor of the Daniel Fish Hatchery, George Gunn. Gunn took water samples, checked habitat quality and water supply, and even managed to find a fish for necropsy.

Gunn determined the pond would support fish and agreed to stock the pond. The first stocking was done around 2007 and has been done yearly ever since. The last stocking was on June 19, 2019, and consisted of 210 Snake River Cutthroat trout.

Small improvements were made over the years, but there was never a sign to recognize the pond.

In 2000, The Diamondville Museum Committee was raising money for the purpose of creating a museum. The museum never came to be, and the committee used the funds for a historical marker in Miner’s Park. The money left over from that project was used for a sign signifying the cooperative project between the Town of Diamondville and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.