Diana Fritzler (September 11, 1954 – November 9, 2020)

Diana Fritzler, 66, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Green River for 41 years and a former resident of Chicago, Illinois.

Diana was born on September 11, 1954 in Chicago, Illinois; the daughter of Joseph Pitek and Evelyn Lingren.

She attended schools in Illinois and graduated in 1972.

Diana married Terry Fritzler on October 12, 1979 in Chicago, Illinois. She worked as a Secretary for Juvenile Probation for 30 years and retired in August of 2018. She was a member of the Church of Christ. She loved to play with her dogs, camping, and fishing.

Survivors include her husband, Terry Fritzler of Green River, Wyoming; one daughter, Reana Rae Fritzler of Denver Colorado; and one nephew Todd Winebrener.

Diana is preceded in death by her parents.

Cremation has taken place; no services will be held at her request.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Diana’s memory to Red Desert Humane Society 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

