Dianne E. Schanno (June 23, 1942 – November 11, 2020)

Dianne E. Schanno, 78, of Superior, Wyoming, passed away November 11, 2020 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County after a brief illness. She had been a former resident of Rock Springs for 20 years before moving to Superior in 1990.

Dianne was born June 23, 1942 in Billings, MT, the daughter of Raymond H. Brown and Helen Brown. She attended schools in Billings and graduated from Billings Senior High School with the class of 1960.

She married Charles Schanno June 29, 1970 in Green River. He preceded her in death on May 26, 2020.

She had worked at White Mountain Jr. High in the luncheon department. She also worked as assistant manager with Avis.

Dianne was a member of the Methodist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family, hunting, fishing, camping and horses. She loved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her sons Ronald R. Schanno of Rock Springs and Raymond R. Schanno and wife Kathy of Billings, MT; daughters Elaine Rose and husband Kenny of Eden, WY; brother Robert T. Brown and wife Kathy of Scottsdale, AZ; 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Charles Schanno and daughter June Rose.

Cremation will take place and services will be held at a later date.

