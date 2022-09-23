Diaper Need Awareness Week kicks off Monday

Rue Kendall donates diaper to United Way of Southwest Wyoming for their Community Diaper Bank. Photo submitted by United Way of Sweetwater County.

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — During the Green River City Council Meeting on September 20, 2022, Mayor Pete Rust made a proclamation to make September 26 through October 22 Diaper Need Awareness Week. Diapers consume roughly 14 percent of a family’s income after taxes and roughly 48 percent of American families delay changing diapers to make them last longer. The Community Diaper Bank of Southwest Wyoming is the closest resource for citizens of Green River.

PRESS RELEASE — United Way of Southwest Wyoming is promoting National Diaper Need Awareness Week, September 24th through October 2nd, with a community-wide diaper drive. Collected diapers will be distributed through United Way of Southwest Wyoming’s community diaper banks.

The Community Diaper Bank accepts new and opened packages of diapers in all sizes as well as wipes. Drop-off locations in Rock Springs during the drive are Rock Springs Library, Square State Brewing, Western Midstream (located inside First Western Trust), White Mountain Library, Young at Heart Senior Center, and United Way. Drop-off locations in Green River are Fremont Therapy Group, Green River Recreation Center, and Sweetwater County Library.

“Last year, our Community Diaper Banks distributed 64,593 diapers in our communities,” stated Shelley Richno, Community Impact Coordinator of United Way of Southwest Wyoming. “With the price of diapers increasing up to 20 percent, we expect to see those numbers grow. People are already struggling to make ends meet and with the price increases, they need more ways to stretch their dollar. National Diaper Need Awareness Week allows us to get information out to individuals in need as well as educating the community about diaper needs. Our Community Diaper Banks are supported through diaper drives and monetary donations.”

If a family is in diaper need, they lack a sufficient supply of diapers to keep an infant or toddler clean, dry, and healthy. Over 314 families used the Community Diaper Bank of Sweetwater County in 2021. Through a partnership with the Foodbank of Sweetwater County, any family in need can receive one package of diapers per child during Food Bank distribution days in both Green River and Rock Springs. Diapers are also available at Wamsutter Community Health Center.

National Diaper Need Awareness Week is a collaboration between the Community Diaper Bank of Sweetwater County and the National Diaper Bank Network to help address diaper needs in our community. Diaper Need Awareness Week recognizes that small things like diapers can affect big things, such as a family’s physical, mental and economic wellbeing.

“Families in need fall short an average of 19 diapers each month. Because of the community’s support, we continue to close the diaper need gap in our community,” said Richno.

United Way of Southwest Wyoming manages diaper banks in Sweetwater and Uinta Counties. To get involved or for more information, contact Shelley Richno at 362-5003 or [email protected]