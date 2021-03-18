‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ is coming to Rock Springs to promote new book

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 18, 2021) – Renowned, award-winning author Jeff Kinney is coming to Rock Springs, Wyoming, to promote his new book at Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar downtown on Saturday.

Kinney, the author of the “Diary of the Wimpy Kid” fiction book series, is coming to promote and unveil his new book “Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories.”

“The new book is a collection of spooky stories. It is a little bit different than my other Wimpy Kid books,” Kinney said. “It’s written by Rowley Jefferson, who’s Greg Heffley’s best friend. They’re scary stories, but they’re also funny. In fact, the priority is on the humor.”

His book event is on Saturday, March 20, at 6:30 p.m. and is a drive-thru book tour. According to Kinney, families and children will drive through a spooky forestry setting that will be equipped with fog machines, giant spiders, a bat cave, zombies, and plenty of sound effects.

They will be met by Kinny, who will be dressed as a gravedigger and will deliver his new book with a shovel.

Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar, located at 507 Broadway, was approached by Kinney’s team to do the drive-thru book tour and owner Lisa Ryberg is thrilled to have such an accomplished author visit her store and Rock Springs.

“We’re so lucky that Jeff is coming to Rock Springs. It’s an amazing event for, not only Sidekicks but for our community,” Ryberg said. “With the size of our community and the star of an author Jeff is, it’s exciting to have him come to Rock Springs. Hopefully, this will attract more authors to visit Sidekicks and Rock Springs.”

Kinney and his team have reached out to independent all over the country to host his drive-thru book event. He said it’s important to support local businesses, especially during the tough times many have had during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We find bookstores that fit the operational capacity to handle an event like this, and Sidekicks fit the bill. We’re really excited,” he said.

“Our mission is to support independent bookstores, especially during a year that has been very difficult and devastating for independent bookstores. We’re hoping to help them improve the bottom line and do something fun for the customers and the staff.”

Kinney has enjoyed a rapidly successful career as an author, writing a total of 21 books, including his new book “Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories.” He was the recipient of the Kids’ Choice Award for Favorite Book five years straight from 2012 to 2016. In 2009 and 2010, he won the Goodreads Choice Awards for Best Middle Grade and Children’s Book. Also, in 2009, he won the Dorothy Canfield Fisher Children’s Book Award.

His “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” books have been made into featured films in 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2017.

His motivation to keep going is the opportunities his novels have created for him.

“I’m one of the lucky few authors who are able to make a career out of this. Not everyone gets to be published, and longevity is a different issue altogether. I’m lucky,” Kinney said. “I don’t want that to go away. I’ve had a lot of unique and interesting experiences in the past over 12 to 13 years.

“There’s been a bunch of different opportunities. Right now, we’re working on an animated series on Disney+. That’s been an interesting experience. I’ve gotten to make four other feature films, meet world leaders, celebrities and travel the world. I don’t want it to end.”

Kinney began his career wanting to become a newspaper cartoonist. After realizing that may not happen, he began to write his first book that included his own cartoon drawings. He kept the book close to him for many years until he showed it to an editor at a Comic-Con event in New York in 2006.

“I met an editor who liked what I was working on, and one year later, the first Wimpy Kid book came out. It was great having a book published. It was super exciting,” Kinney said.

“I felt really proud of it. I just hoped that it would stick around, and the book would do really well. It did, and all these years later, I’m still a published author, and it continues to be a lot of fun.”

Saturday, the community has a chance to meet Kinney and purchase his latest book. A ticket for the Rowley’s Spooky Drive-Thru Tour is the cost of the new book and can be purchased on Eventbrite.