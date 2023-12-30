Dickerson leads Cowgirls to MW win over Boise State

December 30, 2023 — WyoRadio Staff

McKinley Dickerson came off the bench to score 16 points in just 22 minutes as the Wyoming Cowgirls opened Mountain West Conference play this afternoon with a 61-47 win over Boise State. The home win improved UW’s overall record to 6-6, while Bosie State fell to 9-5.

The Cowgirls outscored the Broncos every quarter, leading 19-16 after one quarter and 34-16 at the half.

Junior Tess Barnes added 13 points, with fellow starter Malene Pedersen getting 11 points. Another top bench performer for Wyoming was Marta Savic, who led the team with eight rebounds.

Wyoming will now travel to Utah State on Wednesday night.