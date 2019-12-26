Dillon Martin Nicholson (April 22, 1976 – Dec. 20, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 26, 2019) — Dillon Martin Nicholson, 43, of Rock Springs passed away Dec. 20, 2019, surrounded by family and friends at his home after a lengthy illness.

He was born April 22, 1976, in Lindsay, California, the son of David Nicholson and Marla Campbell.

Dillon married Janae Lynn Scheuerman on March 10, 2014, in Rock Springs.

He worked as a crane operator in the oil field for 27 years. He was always considered a hard worker.

Dillon loved spending time with his family, prospecting and panning for gold.

Survivors include his wife, Janae Nicholson of Rock Springs; sons Darich Nicholson of Rock Springs, Erich Butler of Oklahoma, and Ryan Dean of Rock Springs; daughters Myranda Butler of Oklahoma, and Maleya Nicholson of Rock Springs; brother David Nicholson of Missouri; sisters Shanea Nicholson, Jamie McCollum, Brandi Simpson and husband Jordan of Texas, and Ella Gomez; grandchildren Hayden, Logan, Daymiun, Navanna, Delaney, and DJ; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, 2 nieces, 4 nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marla Campbell and David Nicholson, and father-in-law Steve King.

Following cremation services will be announced in the summer.

In lieu of flowers, family request donations to help with expenses at https://www.gofundme.com/f/1ul4briqc0?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link-tip&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet.

