Ding-The-Ling derby helps remove illegally-introduced burbot

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has partnered with the La Barge Activities Committee to host a burbot-only fishing derby at Fontenelle Reservoir.





Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

January 30, 2024 — Looking for a winter recreation opportunity? Get together with your family or friends, make up a creative team name, and go fishing! The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has partnered with the La Barge Activities Committee to host a burbot-only fishing derby at Fontenelle Reservoir.

The Ding-The-Ling derby will be held from noon Feb. 9 until 7 a.m. Feb. 11. Entry fees are $40 per adult (age 14 and up) and $20 per youth (age 13 and younger). Cash prizes are available in many categories, including the Grand Prize of up to $2,500 for one lucky individual who turns in a tagged burbot. Online registration is available this year. Derby sponsors include SOS Well Services and Eagle Bar and Lounge.

Burbot was illegally introduced into the Green River drainage, including Fontenelle and Flaming Gorge reservoirs. Burbot is a prolific and aggressive predatory fish that has depleted the crayfish (forage) in Fontenelle and suppressed the smallmouth bass population. Burbot also regularly prey upon other sportfish such as trout and kokanee.

“By participating in this and other burbot derbies, anglers are actively helping manage these waters. Removal by anglers is one effective way to reduce burbot numbers. Burbots are designated as a nongame species west of the continental divide, so there is no limit to the number of burbots an angler can keep. This designation allows anglers an opportunity to stock their freezers with plenty of tasty burbot filets,” said Robb Keith, Green River fisheries supervisor.

Game and Fish appreciates the La Barge Events Committee for organizing the La Barge Ding the Ling fishing contest. The event helps spotlight the problem caused by illegally introduced burbots in Fontenelle Reservoir and results in many burbots being removed from the reservoir. It’s a substantial way to help sportfish populations, which benefits the anglers who enjoy fishing the reservoir year-round.