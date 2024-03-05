“Dino-Light” show coming to the Broadway Theater

March 5, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

Imagine being a famous scientist with the power to bring a friendly dinosaur to life. That is the storyline of the Lightwire Theater’s “Dino-Light.” The show is a glow-in-the-dark adventure combining puppetry, technology, and dance. The Dino-Light” adventure for all ages will be coming to the Broadway Theater in Rock Springs on Monday, March 25. Showtime is 7 p.m.

According to the Rock Springs URA, this production received the prestigious Jim Henson Foundation Grant and is the first feature-length theatrical production created and performed by creators Ian Carney and Corbin Popp.

In the storyline, a friendly dinosaur is brought to life, then wanders away from home, discovering a wonderful world full of creatures that light up in the darkness, helping him find love’s true meaning. The show is written for all audience ages, with the length at one hour.

Admission is $15, with tickets available online.