Dip, Dodge & Slide and Bunning Park free concert happening today

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 8, 2020) — This being Wednesday, it’s time for another session of Dip, Dodge & Slide today at Century West Park from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. The event will again feature dodge ball games, hillside slip and slides, and a chance to take a dip in the pool. There is no admission fee.

Advertisement... Story continues below

Later tonight at Bunning Park, Jared Rodgerson will be performing country music from 7 to 9 p.m. as part of the free Summer Concert Series. Attendees are asked to bring their chairs and blankets with social distancing practices advised.

Both events are part of the Rock Springs Civic Center Summer Programs.