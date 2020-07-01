Dip, Dodge & Slide and park concert scheduled today

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 1, 2020) — With the weather warming up today, Dip Dodge & Splash will be taking place at Century West Park. The event will go from 1:30 to 4:30 this afternoon with free admission. The event features Dodge Ball games, super-slides, and dips in the pool.

Tonight, there will be another free concert in Bunning Park. Steve Davis is scheduled to present a variety of rock/fusion music. The show will begin at 7 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring their chairs and blankets with group social distancing measures encouraged.

Both events are part of the Rock Springs Civic Center Summer Programs.