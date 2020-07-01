Dip, Dodge & Slide and park concert scheduled today

0
1
Recent Dip, Dodge & Slide (Wyo4News Photo)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 1, 2020) — With the weather warming up today, Dip Dodge & Splash will be taking place at Century West Park. The event will go from 1:30 to 4:30 this afternoon with free admission. The event features Dodge Ball games, super-slides, and dips in the pool.

Tonight, there will be another free concert in Bunning Park. Steve Davis is scheduled to present a variety of rock/fusion music. The show will begin at 7 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring their chairs and blankets with group social distancing measures encouraged.

Both events are part of the Rock Springs Civic Center Summer Programs.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR