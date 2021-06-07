Directors named in Education, Case Management and Physician Recruitment at MHSC

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 7, 2021) — Three employees have been promoted to directorships at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

Marianne Sanders is now the Director of Physician Recruitment & Relations; Jeanne West, Director of Case Management; and Patty O’Lexey, Director of Education.

Marianne Sanders: Sanders was born and raised in Rock Springs, making her the perfect person to speak with potential new providers who are considering a job at Sweetwater Memorial or any of its Specialty Clinics.

Sanders attended Western Wyoming Community College and immediately joined the banking industry. After more than 16 years in banking, she took a job with Sweetwater Surgery Center.

In 2010, she joined MHSC in the Patient Financial Services department. For the past nine years, Sanders has worked as manager of Physician Recruitment and Relations. During those years, she has created a department effective in recruiting skilled providers in a variety of specialties and retaining those who already are employed with MHSC.

It is her job to find physician and provider candidates who are a good fit for the community. She works with the CEO on contracts, provides both the candidate and the MHSC leadership team all the information they need to make sure it’s the right fit, and makes sure the new hire has everything needed for a successful career at MHSC. Sanders also helps promote new and current providers throughout the community. She particularly enjoys meeting people from all over the world and learning more about the individual specialties they are involved in.

Sanders has a way of communicating with potential new doctors, said Chief Executive Officer Irene Richardson.

“She is one of the first contacts many of our new providers have with Sweetwater Memorial,” Richardson said. “She has a wide range of knowledge that allows her to cultivate a relationship and continue to work with our physicians and providers in a retention capacity. She has an excellent rapport with our physicians and providers.”

Jeanne West: As of July 2021, West will have 38 years of service with MHSC. Born and raised in Rock Springs, she is the daughter of the area’s first internist, Dr. Howard P. Greaves, M.D. His influence led her to the medical field.

West began working for MHSC at the former hospital on C Street as a nursing assistant. She received a License Practical Nurse degree and an Associate of Science degree from Weber State College. She earned a Bachelor of Nursing degree in 2013 from the University of Wyoming. In 2007, she received Accredited Case Manager Certification.

She has a background including the Medical/Surgical Unit, Intensive Care Unit, Recovery Room and as a House Supervisor. She has worked in the role of Utilization Management/Case Management for 25 years.

Case management is a collaborative process that requires continued assessment, planning, coordination of services and implementation of those services in order to meet the individual patient’s healthcare needs, West said. A case manager follows the patient from admission through discharge. Case managers act on behalf of the patient, and advocate and communicate with healthcare personnel and community resources to ensure the patient’s needs are met appropriately and timely for the best possible outcome.

West is the perfect fit to lead that team, said Chief Nursing Officer Ann Clevenger.

“Jeanne’s years with the hospital and her wealth of knowledge in case management benefits us and our patients,” Clevenger said. “There is no one more well-suited to the director’s position than she. The leadership will benefit from her years of experience.”

Patty O’Lexey: She, too, was born and raised in Rock Springs. A non-traditional student at 40 when she applied for nursing school, O’Lexey graduated from WWCC with an Associate Degree in Nursing and then earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Wyoming.

Her background includes the Medical-Surgical Unit, Intensive Care Unit, Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehabilitation, and Care Transition.

As director of education, assists with the ongoing planning, development, implementation, and monitoring of educational activities for clinical and non-clinical staff throughout the organization. She works collaboratively with all disciplines, departments, and medical staff to develop educational activities and programs. She represents the education community within MHSC and serves as a liaison with academic institutions and community agencies.

O’Lexey is a certified American Heart Association Instructor for CPR, Pediatric Advanced Life Support, and Advanced Cardiac Life Support for more than 12 years, conducting classes for the hospital staff and other healthcare providers in the community and assuring the MHSC provides the most up-to-date information to staff and participants.

Education is never-ending, O’Lexey said. It is the process by which health professionals keep up to date with the latest knowledge and advances in healthcare.

“We are always striving to provide the best and safest ways to care for the patient at MHSC,” O’Lexey said. “Education is part of the foundation for patient care.”

MHSC’s mission is “To provide compassionate care for every life we touch.” Its vision is “To be our community’s trusted healthcare leader.” O’Lexey said the Education Department provides tools and resources to hospital employees to help achieve these goals.

“With 15 years of nursing experience, Patty O’Lexey is the perfect fit to lead and continue to develop the education department,” Clevenger said. “With Patty’s vast experience in nursing at MHSC, she has the ability to view, understand, and meet the educational needs of patients, families, and staff, improving the overall health outcomes within our community.”

They are part of MHSC’s leadership team, which now includes 32 leaders and five chief executives. For more on this and all Sweetwater Memorial has to offer, go to www.sweetwatermemorial.com.