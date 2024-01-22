Discover delightful libations at the Fourth Annual Craft Cocktail Week in Downtown Rock Springs

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]
January 22, 2024 — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is thrilled to announce the much-anticipated arrival of the fourth annual Craft Cocktail Week, transforming Downtown Rock Springs into a haven for cocktail enthusiasts. From Jan. 25 to Feb. 4, 2024, indulge in a unique experience with a selection of specialty cocktails.
Craft Cocktail Week offers the perfect opportunity to savor exquisite concoctions while enjoying fixed prices and engaging in exciting selfie challenges. This event is not only a celebration of artisanal beverages but also a chance for both locals and visitors to show support for the small businesses that make Downtown Rock Springs vibrant.
Embark on a flavorful journey at the following establishments during Craft Cocktail Week:
- Bitter Creek Brewing (604 Broadway): Downtown’s Sweetheart – Champagne and Red Roan Cordial with a sugar rim (available as a mocktail too!)
- Boar’s Tusk Steakhouse (404 N Street): Boar’s Tusk Famous Mojito – Indulge in a variety of flavored mojitos
- Casa Chavez Mexican Restaurant (744 Pilot Butte Ave): Casa Margarita, Traditional Margarita – Timeless and classic.
- Joe’s Bar & Liquor (516 Elk Street): Harvest Sipper – Bulleit Bourbon harmonizes with autumn’s orange and ginger, creating a warm and spirited blend
- Mi Ranchito Family Mexican Restaurant (443 N Front St): Blue Hawaiian – The Blue Hawaiian is a fun, refreshing cocktail made with rum, cream of coconut, pineapple juice, and Curacao liqueur to create its signature blue color
- Park Lounge (19 Elk St): Sunset in the Park – Vodka with pineapple, orange juice, and Grenadine.
- Toastmaster Bar (453 N Front Street): Toasted Fruit Punch – A delightful mix of Raspberry, Strawberry, Sour Apple Dekuyper, Peach Schnapps, sweet & sour mix, and Squirt with fresh fruit kabobs
- Wyoming Club (131 K St): Winter Bellini – A refreshing favorite featuring peach and cranberry with a bubbly twist
Capture and share the experience by posting photos of yourself enjoying these tantalizing cocktails at each location on the Downtown Rock Springs Facebook or Instagram page using #RSCocktailWeek. Participants stand a chance to win gift cards from participating merchants in a random selection by the Rock Springs Main Street/URA.
For more information on Craft Cocktail Week and the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency’s mission for downtown redevelopment, please contact 307-352-1434 or visit downtownrs.com.