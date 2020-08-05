Discussion arises about daycare ordinance change during GR City Council meeting

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (August 5, 2020) — The Green River City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance change, that if approved on three readings, would allow up to 15 kids in a home-based child care center in single-family R-1 and R-2 residential zoned areas.

Prior to the vote to approve the first reading of the ordinance change, there was a good amount of discussion as confusion arose to what exactly the ordinance change would do. Green River Public Works Director Mike Westenskow brought the ordinance change before the City Council.

The City Council then proceeded to voted 7-0 to approve the change. After the vote, Mayor Pete Rust announced that he is actually against the ordinance change. Rust said he is not against in-home daycare, but he is against allowing 11-15 kids in a single-family for zones R-1 and R-2. He let the City Council, those in attendance, and those watching on tv know he was tongue-tied and did not answer the way he truly felt, and wanted the public to know he was actually against the change.

Current language allows for 1-15 kids, with an approved conditional use permit from the Planning and Zoning Commission, in multi-family R-3 and R-4 zoned areas. Residential single-family R-1 and R-2 zones currently only allow daycare homes to have up to 10 kids with an approval of a conditional use permit.

The question that lies before the City Council is, do they want to amend the ordinance language allowing for conditional use permits that would allow Family Child Care Centers, 11-15 kids, in a single-family R-1 and R-2 zoned area?

The City Council does recognize the need for additional childcare throughout the county. “It has been brought to our attention and we know there is a need for additional daycare spots for all ages. It is something that helps businesses recruit to our area and there are more and more younger families with both working parents who need quality daycare”, said Rust. He continued “we need to work with multiple partners and the larger employers to help create solutions for this need. It isn’t just going from 11 to 15 in residential zones with conditional use permits, it is a broader problem”.

The second reading on the ordinance change will be Tuesday, August 18.