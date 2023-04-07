Discussions during Coffee with the Commissioners

Wyo4News Photo

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — During the Coffee with the Commissioners, the community from Sweetwater County had the opportunity to hear a report from the Sweetwater County Commissioners. Commissioners Robb Slaughter, Keaton D. West, Island Richards, and Lauren Schoenfeld were in attendance. Mary E. Thoman, Ph.D was unable to make the event. To start off the event, each commissioner explained a little about what they have been working on for the community.

Slaughter started, “We’re pleased to have so many people interested to hear what we’re doing and what we as a new county commissioner are doing for Sweetwater County.” Slaughter went into some of his projects. “I’ve learned about carbon capture, forest plans, sage grouse, we’re all learning about issues that affect you with public lands and many other areas.” Since they took office, Slaughter explained that they recreated the liaison program, that way there is a conduit to all boards in Sweetwater County. Slaughter is the liaison to the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, the Public Works Department, the Golden Hour Senior Center, and the Sweetwater County Tripartite Board. Slaughter explained that the hospital will be leasing the DiVinci Machine for five years to help aid doctors in the area. The prior county commissioners had to agree to a $3 million dollar grant match to build a new lab facility and they are also working towards a lightning suppression system to help with lightning strikes. For the Public Works Department, he explained that they are currently working on 10 ft. drifts and keeping the roadways cleared. The Tripartite Board, he explained, is to improve the well-being and potential of people in poverty by partnering with local agencies to provide direct social services in Sweetwater County, and inspire community action. It only meets quarterly, but believes this is one of the most important boards. “There are lots of big issues we are working on on a daily basis,” Slaughter concluded.

West said, “I am a liaison for the HR Department, Veteran Services, Purchasing Department, Southwest Counseling, and the Board of Health. The Board for Southwest Counseling does a great job. They try to coordinate with the hospital, sheriff’s office, and the police department, and everyone is on the same page for trying to improve mental health and obviously we see the statistics and it’s a big issue here in Wyoming, especially in Sweetwater County.” West explained some of the major projects the commissioners are working on, including Project Bison, which is a carbon capture program starting next year. Another project is Project West, which is a new solution mine on the west side of the county, which is a big operation that might bring in 300-400 new employees. Rocky Mountain Power intends to bring in a transmission line, and other projects are in the works. “The previous commissioners purchased the Knight Oil Tool building and the intent to purchase that was to consolidate a handful of departments.” This will keep certain departments closer together instead of all over the place.

Richards stated, “I am liaison to Planning and Zoning, Library, Sweetwater County Events Complex, Combine Communications, and Homeland Security. The Libraries and Sweetwater County Events Complex are getting up there in age and will require some updates. One of the things the Events Complex has discussed is a second arena. Another mention is that our legislature passed a State Shooting Complex, so they’re going to invest $10 million dollars into that. If we want that, we’re going to need to invest in ourselves. This is not a small shooting range, it is a world-class professional shooting facility that will bring people from all over the world here.” Richards expressed gratitude towards all the first responders, especially during the current winter storm we just had in Sweetwater County.

Schoenfeld said, “I want to talk a little bit about economic development. I have had the opportunity to work with the Economic Development Coalition since I started. We have a lot going on in Sweetwater County and a lot on the horizon.” She talked a lot about the expansions and minerals that we have in Sweetwater County. There are many different committees that have been working more on how we keep new community members here. She mentioned that they are learning how to take the fundings they are getting and make the most impact within our community. Schoenfeld talked about the component levels for the County and questioned ‘How do we sustain them and how do they sustain themselves? And what’s the best way to create a good impact in our community?’ With the research and stats, Schoenfeld explained that they have done a great job over the last year and a half creating a grant application process. “We are starting to see the impacts of those dollars in our community.” She explained that after looking over those components that use the grants and those that don’t, which has helped a lot with costs. “We have a great group across the board at the state, government, and local level.”

The public was then given the opportunity to ask questions. The first question asked was about housing in Sweetwater County, questioning “What is it you would like to see concerning housing?” Schoenfeld answered, “Housing is an issue nationally. It’s on the state level and local level of conversations. We have to have affordable housing available. I think we have people expanding but those are high-end. But there is not one easy good-all solution. It’s going to involve us all.”

One person in the audience explained that we need jobs with higher wages to get those high-end houses. The commissioners all explained that they are trying to build an infrastructure in place, but if Sweetwater County doesn’t have housing, it will impact that. They explained that they have talked about this issue and will continue to look at it.

“How do we accrue for economic development and plan for a future and hold onto the quality of life we hold dear in Sweetwater County?” CEO of the Chamber of Commerce, Rick Lee, asked. West explained, “This is a difficult question to answer. I always have felt Sweetwater County is very diversified. We have oil fields, the war on coal, we have trona, ammonia, and fertilizer plants, new happenings with carbon capture, and celebrating our new company KelTec, which is manufacturing.” Schoenfeld explained that we need to go off of what Wyoming offers. Her example was that we can’t build more golf courses and expect them to do well in our weather.

Marty Carollo made the statement that when KelTec came in that they had a hard time getting Sweetwater County businesses to help them. “If we have businesses, we need the to help our customers, let’s take care of each other.” He also made a statement about housing, saying, “Affordable housing is trailer parks. Is that the housing you want? Maybe it is, maybe it isn’t. That’s the reality. There’s a reason people aren’t investing and it’s because of the cost and return on their investment. There are places in Sweetwater County that can house people, but there are no water, sewer, or other infrastructure hookups that are required by the cities. “It’s not necessarily your job to provide those dollars, but it is your leadership that’s going to help those businesses that can.”

Slaughter told Carollo that he would be happy to sit down with him to figure out some solutions. Slaughter mentioned that Carollo once told him, “We in Wyoming have had a quality of life, but now we need a quality of place. We need to create a quality of place now.” He mentioned that he would like to learn how to be more effective with businesses and individuals.

An individual explained that the county and cities need a long-term plan, show a vision and goal and come together as a community to help build up to better our county. Each commissioner explained that the best questions come when they are out in the public, and encourage the community to bring any items to their attention.