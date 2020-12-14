District #1 & #2 Christmas Break meal signup deadline is Wednesday

Advertisement

(December 14, 2020) — Sweetwater County School Districts #1 and #2 will be offering pick-up meals for the school aged individuals during the upcoming Christmas Break. But, parents of students are being asked to pre-ordered those meals by Wednesday, Dec. 16.

Advertisement... Story continues below

Parents of District #1 can place their order by calling the Nutrition Services Director at 307-352-3400, with District #2 parents calling 307-872-5517 or 307-872-5515.

District #1 meals will be available for pickup to Rock Springs High School on Dec. 22 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. with District #2 meals available for pickup at Lincoln Middle School in Green River on Dec. 23 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.