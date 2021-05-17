District #1 and #2 high school graduations begin tonight

May 17, 2021 — The first graduating classes of 2021 in Sweetwater County School Districts will walk down the aisles tonight. Tonight’s ceremonies will take place for Green River High School and Black Butte High School.

Green River High School

When: Monday, May 17, at 7 p.m.

Where: Wolves Stadium at Lincoln Middle School

Graduation Class: 162 graduating students

Things to Note: Gates for entry will be open at 6 p.m. You will need to present your ticket upon entry. No masks are required for the Graduation Ceremony due to it being outside. For those who are unable to attend both near and far, the ceremony will be live streaming the event to be watched at https://youtube/2tlnDg_cKII.

Black Butte High School

When: Monday, May 17, at 7 p.m.

Where: Rushmore Gymnasium at Western Wyoming Community College

Graduation Class: Around 30 graduating students

Things to Note: This is the largest graduating class in the last 10 years, according to school officials. Masks and social distancing are required for everyone in attendance.

On Tuesday, graduation ceremonies will take place at Rock Springs High School and Expedition Academy in Green River.

Rock Springs High School

When: Tuesday, May 18, at 7 p.m.

Where: Tiger Stadium at Rock Springs High School

Graduation Class: 281 graduating students

Things to Note: According to school officials, there aren’t any COVID-19 health protocols in place for graduation. Students are permitted to have however many guests they would like. There is no plan to move the graduation ceremony indoors unless the weather is critical.

Expedition Island Academy

When: Tuesday, May 18, at 7 p.m.

Where: Lincoln Middle School

Graduation Class: Around 22 graduating students

Things to Note: According to school officials, masks and social distancing is required for everyone in attendance.

Graduation at Farson-Eden High School will take place on Wednesday evening.

Farson-Eden School

When: Wednesday, May 19, at 6 p.m.

Where: Farson-Eden School gymnasium

Graduation Class: 19 graduating students

Things to Note: According to school officials, masks and social distancing are required for everyone in attendance. The graduation ceremony may have a maximum of 500 people.