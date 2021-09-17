District #1 and #2 report weekly COVID cases

September 17, 2021 — Sweetwater County School District #1 and #2 have released their weekly COVID updates.

District #2

According to a release for District #2 Superintendent Craig Barringer, “We continue to see high numbers of students and staff that cannot come to school for COVID-related issues. We have 7.95% of our students and staff either quarantined or testing positive for COVID. We have 44 positive cases, and 180 quarantined. This is an increase of 47 from the previous week.

We strongly encourage our students to wear masks inside the schools. Wearing a mask will have an impact on the large number of quarantines we are experiencing.

District #1

Last night in a ParentSquare post by Sweetwater County School District #1 Superintendent Kelly McGovern, she reported 45 new positive COVID cases this past school week throughout the District, a decrease from the week before.

The post also stated District #1 will be having a COVID vacation clinic at one of their schools, with a clinic date announced later.