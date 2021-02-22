District #1 Board to meet tonight on four-day school week and more

Advertisement

February 22, 2021 — Sweetwater County School District #1 will hold a special school board meeting tonight for a public meeting on the proposed four-day school week and start and end times for schools in Rock Springs and Wamsutter.

According to a ParentSquare announcement from District #1, there will be public comment, consideration, and possible action on the our-day student calendar, which would go into effect next school year. While students would have Fridays off, it would still be a workday for teachers.

Among other items to be discussed include reducing the “Professional Staff Work Force” and action on personnel matters, including hiring and resignations of certified staff.

Public comments are welcomed and must be submitted by 4 p.m. today by clicking here. The meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. and will be live-streamed on YouTube. We have the links for public comments and to view the meeting at Wyo4News.com.