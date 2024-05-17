District #1 CTE Open House this Monday

Wyo4News photo

May 17, 2024 — Wyo4News

Rock Springs High School will host a CTE Open House this Monday, May 20, from 5:00 to 7 p.m. Sweetwater County School District #1 Career and Technical Education (CTE) offers programs in welding, metalworking, woodworking, automotive, computer, robotics, and family and consumer science.

Area residents are welcome to walk through the CTE Shops and view student projects that students. Guests are asked to enter through Door 7 at Rock Spring High School, located near the CTE wing.