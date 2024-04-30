District #1 high school students featured at the CFAC

Submitted photo

April 30, 2024 — Wyo4News

Beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, 103 ninth through 12th-grade students from Rock Springs and Black Butte High Schools, plus this year, Sweetwater Virtual School, are displaying their artwork at the Community Fine Arts Center (CFAC). The free exhibit will run from May 1 to 18. A reception for family, friends, and the public to recognize the students will be held tomorrow, Wednesday, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. CFAC officials state there are over 140 art pieces on display.

“There are some talented and dedicated students in the arts programs,” said Debora Soule, CFAC director. “The variety of work and the strength in their skills shows amazing growth over the years by these young artists.”

At April’s Wyoming State Art Symposium, Black Butte and Rock Springs High School students had successful showings, with several students winning competitions and many receiving ribbons. Marcus Kopp received a scholarship to Western Wyoming Community College.

Rock Springs High School student displays includes projects from Etienne Akers, Wesley Anastos, Zaviera Babich, Zane Ball, Gabryella Bates, Jeremiah Bear, Teagan Blatter, Lucas Brower, Reagan Buss, Danielle Callahan, Cloe Casey, Alex Croft, Bailey Cutler, Bailey Dunn, Payton Eaton, Jane Fellbaum, Alicia Garcia, Andice Garcia Romero, Ava Garner, Cash Gunyan, Izzy Hale, Kay Hansen, Braelyn Harris, Sydnee Harris, Kiera Harrison, Brooklynn Hartley, Brynn Hunsaker, Noble Jefferies, Marcus Kopp, Emma Lash, Helen Lea Wurdemann, Lucy Leveck, Kayleigh Lionberger, Charity Martin, Aunica Mayne, Kellen McBurnett, Storm McCurdy, Phoebe McCusker, Ryan Meagher, Stacy Mendez, Justin Millemon, Natalie Mitchell, Steven Molina, Jewel Mula, Conner Murray, Hannah Murray, Makayla Neal, Jorge Olivas, Larissa Panzer, Bryce Perry, Linden Propst, Breanna Quickenden, Mckenzie Ribordy, Megan Rice, Austin Riddle, Cody Riley, Emma Roark, Gavin Robbins, Makaylee Robles, Bones Rogers, Austin Rogers, Ashlan Rosenbach, Macey Santhuff, Macey Santuff, Ivie Schaechterle, Alana Scott, Breslynn Shelley, Mercedes Shurtleff, Autumn Tanner, Samantha Thoma, Kennedy Terrill, Michael Tracey, Rileigh Trautman, Jorge Valderrama Correa, Damian Valerio, Jordyn VanAusdle, Brianna Vega, Varina Viray-Jilge, Rachel Wallendorff, Katie Waters, Victoria Wilde, Kayleigh Williams, Alexus Wright, and Maykelin Zelayaprojedts.

Black Butte High School students featured are Emma Allred, Trip Baker, Journey Faler, Lysaria Fernandez, Ky Greub, Cedar Harper, Ember Hejduk, Isaiah Hunter, Jazmin Jamali, Kayla Mlinar, Rose Motte, Lexie Schofield, Caitlynn Shipp, Taylor Smith, and Kayda Stanton.

Sweetwater Virtual School art displays are by Kelan Bird, Amelia Chavez, Christopher May, and Ashlyn Piaia.