District #1 in special meeting with possible new Superintendent contract discussion

March 4, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

Sweetwater County School District #1 Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet tonight at 6 p.m. in a special session. The meeting will take place at the Central Administration Building.

According to a Parent Square message, the purpose of the meeting will be for legal and personnel meetings, but also possible action to approve the employment contract for a new District #1 Superintendent of Schools. Current Superintendent Kelly McGovern will be vacating the position in July. In-person interviews with four candidates for the soon-to-be-open position occurred between February 15 and February 22.

Most of tonight’s Board of Trustees meeting is expected to be in executive session with no public comment period available.