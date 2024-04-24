District #1 KinderBoost information meeting tonight

April 24, 2024 — Wyo4News

Sweetwater County School District #1 will be holding a KinderBoost informational meeting tonight at 6:30. The meeting is for families of children whose fifth birthday is between January 1 and September 15, 2024.

The District #1 Kinderboost program is designed for students who may not be developmentally ready for Kindergarten.

District #1 administrators and teachers will be on hand to share information and screen prospective students. The meeting will take place at the District #1 Central Administration Building on Foothill Boulevard.