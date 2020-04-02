District #1 kindergarten registration moved to next Monday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 2, 2020) — According to a Facebook post yesterday by Sweetwater County School District #1, kindergarten registration will now start on Monday, April 6, along with accepting Out of Area requests. The post stated the process will all be on-line and District #1 will be posting instructions on their Facebook page, ParentSquare, and by providing information to the local media outlets.

District #1 kindergarten registration was originally scheduled to start yesterday, April 1.

Below is the original information released by SCSD #1 concerning kindergarten registration.

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Mar. 12, 2020) — The Sweetwater School District #1 kindergarten registration will take place on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. A child must be age 5 by September 15, 2020 to be eligible for kindergarten.

If you know what school your child will attend, please register at the school with the following items:

Birth Certificate

Immunization Records

Social Security Card

Two proofs of physical address (utility bill, rent, lease, etc.)

If you do not know what school your child will be attending, click here, or go to sweetwater1.org and click on “Find My School” to enter your home address.

You may also register online by visiting http://sweetwater1.org/Student_Registration. The form for 2020-2021 will be available on the morning of April 1, 2020. Even if you register online, the registration is not complete until the proper documentation listed above is taken to your child’s school.