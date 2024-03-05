District #1 releases statement on Lady Tiger basketball coaching change

Wyo4News file photo of Ramiro Candelaria, former Rock Springs High School Girls Head Coach

March 4, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

Earlier this afternoon, Wyo4News reported that a coaching change had been made concerning the Rock Springs High School girls’ basketball team. Head Coach Ramiro Candelaria will not be coaching the Lady Tigers at this week’s 4A Wyoming State Basketball Championships in Casper. No reason was given for the coaching change.

Sweetwater County School District #1 has now released the following statement:

Rock Springs High School (RSHS) Girls Basketball Assistant Coach and teacher, Mike Swenson, will be the Interim Head Coach as the Lady Tigers head to the state basketball tournament in Casper this week. Coach Swenson has been a teacher and a coach in the district for over 25 years.

Ramiro Candelaria, the former RSHS Girls Basketball Coach has been released from his duties as the head coach. Since this action involves personnel matters, the district will not provide further details and will have no further comment at this time. The District remains committed to acting in the best interest of its student athletes.

Congratulation to our Lady Tigers on their 3rd place finish at the regional tournament. We want to extend well wishes to our Lady Tigers as the head to the state tournament. They play Sheridan on Thursday, March 7 at 9:00 am.