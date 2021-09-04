District #1 reports a slight decline in COVID cases last week

September 4, 2021 — The following is a Saturday, today, ParentSquare post from Sweetwater County School District #1 Superindent Kelly McGovern.

Sweetwater One reports a slight decline in the total number of new COVID-19 cases in this third week of school. Last week, 42 positive COVID cases were reported and this week there are 36 known positive cases.

The District continues to encourage parents, students, and staff to take the precautions they deem necessary for personal protection, including staying home when sick, hand washing, masks, and vaccinations.



Below are the number of reported positive COVID cases for the week of August 30 – September 2, 2021:

School Reported Positive Numbers Percentage of the student population reported positives Eastside Elementary 1 student 519 total students (0.19%) Farson-Eden School 1 student 145 total students (0.68%) Pilot Butte Elementary 1 student 587 total students (0.17%) Sage Elementary 1 student 369 total students (0.27%) Stagecoach Elementary 4 students 437 total students (0.91%) Desert View Elementary 2 students 207 total students (0.96%) Northpark Elementary 1 staff 200 total students (0.5%) Black Butte High School 2 students 103 total students (1.94%) Rock Springs Junior High 5 students 802 total students (0.62%) Rock Springs High School 3 staff and 15 students 1470 total students (1.02%) Total for This Week 4 staff and 32 students 5099 total students (0.62%) Previous Two Week Total 3 staff and 39 students 5099 total students (0.76%) Total Positives This School Year 7 staff and 71 students 5099 total students (1.39%) 831 total staff (0.84%)

As a reminder:



The state has approved Temporary Virtual Learning Days for districts. These can apply to COVID cases, isolations, homebound situations, or even snow days. For more information please see the ParentSquare message from August 27, 2021. It is for this reason students need to take their technology and chargers to and from school each day. If your family needs internet assistance, please see the ParentSquare message from August 25th. These plans are working well.



The District continues to take precautionary measures in order to keep our students and staff safe from COVID and other illnesses that are occurring and keep schools open. Although there are no restrictions in place and masks are optional, School District Number One continues to promote and model good hand washing, utilize upgraded ventilation systems, UV-C lighting, ionizers, and negative air pressure systems that were installed last year. Prescreen for symptoms while at home before your student comes to school. Please stay home if you are sick.