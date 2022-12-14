District #1 School Board has another vacancy

December 14, 2022 – The Board of Trustees of Sweetwater County School District #1 has declared a vacancy on the Board due to the resignation of Max Mickelson, a member of the Board serving at large. Due to Mickelson becoming the Mayor of Rock Springs in January, he can no longer serve on the Board. Pursuant to Wyo. Stat. § 21-3-108, the remaining members of the Board shall fill the vacancy within thirty days.



According to a ParentSquare message from SCSD #1, letters of interest must be received no later than noon on Friday, January 6, 2023. Letters are to be dropped off at the Office of the Superintendent, Sweetwater County School District Number One, State of Wyoming, Central Administration Building, 3550 Foothill Boulevard, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

The Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. to interview interested candidates. This will be done in an executive session. Following the executive session, the Board will appoint a successor trustee. The successful candidate will serve the remainder of the unfilled term of Mr. Mickelson, which is December 1, 2024. Following the special meeting, the Board will conduct its regular monthly meeting.



The Special Board Meeting will be held in person at the Central Administration Building and live-streamed on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/c/ITSCSD1/.