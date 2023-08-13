District #1 school open house events Monday and Tuesday

Sweetwater County School District #1 (Wyo4News photo)

August 13, 2023 — On Monday and Tuesday, Sweetwater County School District #1 will be very busy with various planned school open houses. District #1 students will return to the classrooms this Wednesday, as they will students in District #2.

To help prepare students, District #1 will offer open houses before the first day of school. Overland Elementary School in Rock Springs and Wamsutter’s Desert School held open house events this past Thursday.

Rock Springs High School Open House Schedule

Seniors – 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday

Juniors – 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday

Sophomores – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday

New Students and Freshman – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday

Seniors, Juniors, Sophomores, and Freshman – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday

Rock Springs Satellite Campus Open House Schedule

All Students – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday

Note: All Rock Springs High School and Satellite Campus students will pick up their class schedules at Rock Springs High School.

Freshman Orientation will take place Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Black Butte High School Open House Schedule

All Students – 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Rock Springs Junior House Open House Schedule

7th Grade – 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday. Schedule pickup only – 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday

8th Grade – 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday. Schedule pickup only – 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday

Elementary Schools Open House Schedule

All students/all schools – 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at their school

Overland Elementary – 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, 8/10

Farson-Eden School Open House Schedule

All students – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday