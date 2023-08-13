District #1 school open house events Monday and Tuesday

August 13, 2023 — On Monday and Tuesday, Sweetwater County School District #1 will be very busy with various planned school open houses. District #1 students will return to the classrooms this Wednesday, as they will students in District #2.
To help prepare students, District #1 will offer open houses before the first day of school. Overland Elementary School in Rock Springs and Wamsutter’s Desert School held open house events this past Thursday.
Rock Springs High School Open House Schedule
Seniors – 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday
Juniors – 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday
Sophomores – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday
New Students and Freshman – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday
Seniors, Juniors, Sophomores, and Freshman – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday
Rock Springs Satellite Campus Open House Schedule
All Students – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday
Note: All Rock Springs High School and Satellite Campus students will pick up their class schedules at Rock Springs High School.
Freshman Orientation will take place Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Black Butte High School Open House Schedule
All Students – 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Rock Springs Junior House Open House Schedule
7th Grade – 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday. Schedule pickup only – 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday
8th Grade – 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday. Schedule pickup only – 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday
Elementary Schools Open House Schedule
All students/all schools – 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at their school
Overland Elementary – 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, 8/10
Farson-Eden School Open House Schedule
All students – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday