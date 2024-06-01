District #1 schools offering free summer meals for children

May 31, 2024 – Wyo4News

With summer just around the corner, Sweetwater County School District #1 is once again providing free meals to children to ensure they stay healthy while school is out. The program requires no income verification or registration, and it is available to all children 18 years old and younger.

Important Notice: All meals must be consumed on-site as per USDA guidelines. No grab-and-go meals are permitted.

Free meals will be available at the following locations and times from June 3 to August 2:

Eastside Elementary School

305 G Street, Rock Springs

Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8:15 a.m. (Monday-Friday)

Lunch: 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (Monday-Friday)

Rock Springs Junior High School

3500 Foothill Blvd. (Back of School – Enter through Door #11), Rock Springs

Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8:15 a.m. (Monday-Friday)

Lunch: 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (Monday-Friday)

Desert View Elementary School

1900 Desert Blvd., Rock Springs

Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8:15 a.m. (Monday-Friday)

Lunch: 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (Monday-Friday)

Please note that all sites will be closed on July 4 and 5, 2024, in observance of Independence Day.

Additionally, plans are underway to establish free summer lunch programs in Farson and Wamsutter, with more details to follow soon.

For any questions, please contact SCSD#1 Nutrition Services at (307) 352-3400.