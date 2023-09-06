District #1 seeking Strategic Planning Committee members

September 6, 2023 — Sweetwater County School District #1 seeks members to serve on its Strategic Planning Committee. According to District #1, the committee is not a decision-making entity but provides a plan with recommendations to the District.

Dates for the Strategic Planning Committee meetings are as follows:

Wednesday, September 20, from 6:30 – 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday, October 18, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, November 8, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, November 29, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. (this is an optional meeting, only if needed)

Meetings will take place in the Central Administration Board Room.

In a ParentSquare message delivered yesterday, District #1 Superintendent Kelly McGovern stated, “The District will review our current standing, set priorities, focus energy and resources for students and staff, and strengthen operations to address areas identified as a need. This process will ensure stakeholders are working toward common goals, establish agreement around intended outcomes, and assess and adjust Sweetwater Number One’s vision and mission. This process will bring together stakeholders this fall to form a Strategic Planning Committee.”

Those wishing to serve on the District #1 Strategic Planning Committee have until this Monday at 1 p.m. to submit their interest. Contact Kelly Murray at [email protected]. Those who submitted their name last spring do not need to resubmit.