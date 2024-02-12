District #1 to review graduation rates and update superintendent search

February 12, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The District #1 Board of Trustees will meet today at 6 p.m. in a regular session. Agenda items include graduation rates, the master schedules of Rock Springs and Black Butte High Schools for the 2024-25 school year, curriculum updates, and an update on hiring a new superintendent.

Last week, District #1 stated it would begin interviewing four candidates for its Superintendent of Schools position. The first candidate interview will take place this Thursday, with three other interviews taking place on February 20, 21, and 22. The current candidates are from Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, and Kemmerer, Wyoming.

Tonight’s District #1 agenda.