District #2 aids baseball/softball leagues with new practice fields

Submitted photo

April 26, 2024 — Wyo4News

The City of Green River has teamed up with Sweetwater County School District #2 to provide much-needed baseball and softball practice field. According to information sent by the City of Green River, local Little League Baseball and softball leagues have experienced an increase in participation, causing the need for more space.

School District #2 has an old field located just north of its Central Administration building. City crews were able to level the field which also includes a baseball backstop. Green River City officials believe the field could be ready for use in the next two weeks.

District #2 Superintendent Craig Berringer stated that the District has a great working relationship with the City and is glad to help. Mayor Pete Rust echoed Berringer, saying, “The School District has always been a great partner with the City, and this new practice field will be a great help to the youth of Green River.”