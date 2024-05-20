District #2 announces “Teacher of the Year” candidates

May 20, 2024 — Wyo4News

Sweetwater County School District #2 Announces Top 10 for Teacher of the Year

Today, Sweetwater County School District #2 (SCSD#2) announced its nominees for the Teacher of the Year. According to the district, the ten nominees represent a combined total of 172 years of dedication to education. The ten were narrowed down from nearly 40 nominations submitted by colleagues, parents, and community members.

The SCSD#2 will announce the winner during an upcoming board meeting. Daniel Parson won the honor last year.

The Top 10 Nominees for SW#2 Teacher of the Year are:



Liz Thoman, Green River High School – FFA (8 years in education)



Annie Mast, Truman Elementary School – STEM (10+ years in education)

Mary Kelsch, McKinnon Elementary School – Intermediate Grades (11+ years in education)

Pepper Rynio-Brandt, Green River High School – English/Language Arts (34 years in education)

Malcolm Robb, Lincoln Middle School – Social Studies (25 years in education)

Denise Clingenpeel, Washington Elementary School – Fifth Grade (12 years in education)

Andy Trumble, Expedition Academy – Math (31 years in education)

Shane Steiss, Green River High School – Art (18 years in education)

Bridgette Nielsen, Lincoln Middle School – Social Studies (7 years in education)