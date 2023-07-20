District #2 one of nine to be part of new RIDE school pilot program

July 20, 2023 — Sweetwater County School District #2 will be one of nine Wyoming School Districts to participate in the RIDE pilot school program next school year. According to Governor Mark Gordon’s office, the RIDE program will allow participating districts to engage in more student-centered learning through four areas of focus: competency-based learning; flexible pathways; personalized learning; and student choice. The pilot programs will formally begin later this summer with site visits and a statewide kick-off in late September.

Besides Sweetwater District #2, Albany #1, Converse #1, Laramie #1, Lincoln #1, Park #6, Park #16, Teton #1, and Weston #7 will participate in the education program.

In a press release from the Governor’s Office, Governor Mark Gordan stated, “I applaud these nine districts and their communities for their commitment and willingness to engage in a pilot program that will help empower educators to implement more student-centered classrooms.” Governor Gordon added, “This paradigm shift could provide a unique opportunity for students, educators, and parents to partner in the creation of a purposeful, engaging education experience that prepares students for the future. Launching these pilots will give us feedback from classrooms to keep innovating.”

In addition to the work occurring in these nine districts, statewide professional development opportunities supporting Student-Centered Learning practices will also be offered to all schools across the state.

“Elementary students have a real love of learning at this age. In our traditional school system, these students are loved, guided, and directed in their learning. However, one negative by-product of this system is that students lose their ability to be creative as they learn ‘the way to learn.’”, said Shane Ogden, Superintendent of Park County School District No. 16. “We are trying to infuse creativity, critical thinking, problem-solving, and communication into our elementary students’ curriculum. This pilot program would allow us to collaborate with other schools and policymakers to explore how providing student choice and the soft skills of learning in our school will cultivate the whole student into a lifelong learner and leader.”