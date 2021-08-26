District #2 providing free Mon.-Fri. meals for those 2 to 18 years

August 25, 2021 — Sweetwater County School District #2 will be offering free breakfast and lunch meals for the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year. The District made that announcement today.

The announcement read: We will have Breakfast and Lunch available for pick up at Lincoln Middle School on WEDNESDAY’S from 12:30 to 1:30 pm., for all students who are not enrolled with SWEETWATER #2 (homeschool students, virtual students, and any children ages 2-18.) We will be handing out all 5 breakfasts and all 5 lunches at once per child in the household. We will not be doing weekend or holiday meals for families. Parents will need to enter the back parking lot off Shoshone. PLEASE DO NOT PARK IN THE SMALL PARKING LOT NEXT TO THE FOODSERVICE VEHICLES.

District #2 is asking parents to continue to fill out free and reduce applications stating; this will continue to help families with waiving fees for students who are in school.