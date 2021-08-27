District #2 reports 22 new COVID cases this week with 77 quarantined

August 27, 2021 — In their weekly update, Sweetwater County District #2 reported 20 students and staff testing positive for COVID and an additional 77 students and staff being quarantined. These numbers were as of today, Friday, August 27.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Additionally, the District #2 update read, We continue to monitor the health of our schools daily. If a school has 15% of the staff and students test positive for COVID-19, we will instill a temporary mask mandate for at least 10 days in the impacted building. Fortunately, we are not close to that point of making the change in any building.

We encourage families to keep their child/children home if they are not feeling well. This preventative action will help to ensure we can keep our schools open and operating as normal as possible.

If your child has been quarantined or tested positive, please contact his or her school, and we will make accommodations for their school work during this time.