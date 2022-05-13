District transition days for Rock Springs students: May 17 and May 26, 2022

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PARENTSQAURE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The District will be conducting a District-wide transition day on Tuesday morning, May 17, 2022 for elementary and junior high students currently in grades K-8 and again on Thursday, May 26, 2022 for secondary students currently in grades 8-11.

The purpose of the transition days is to surround students with successful strategies before the end of this school year as we prepare for next year. We recognize the importance of students developing positive relationships early on with new teachers, other school adults, and fellow students. The goal of this day is to help remove some of the anxiety barriers many students face, even if they’re attending the same school the following year. The transition time is geared to help minimize some of the jitters students experience when moving to a new grade or school. With only a few weeks left, we want students to ease into the summer months and feel familiar with their new school. Back-to-school events will come later in the summer.

All District schools collaborated together so transition activities will occur at the same time. Students will be accompanied by teachers and school staff as they switch classrooms or schools during the morning on their designated day.

On Tuesday, May 17, 2022, plans for the morning include:

8:45 a.m. – District buses arrive at schools, pick up students and teachers, and travel to the next school.

9:00 – 10:30 a.m. – Team building and welcoming activities at school

Incoming kindergarten students and their parents are invited to visit their child’s home school and meet the kindergarten teachers and the principal. Activities in the classroom will follow. Parents that have not registered their students at their home school should do so before May 17 so they can attend the morning’s events.

Current 3rd-grade students travel to Pilot Butte Elementary or Eastside Elementary based on their in-area school.

Current 6th-grade students from Pilot Butte and Eastside Elementary travel to Rock Springs Junior High.

Current Rock Springs 8th grade students will travel to the Rock Springs Satellite High School.

10:30 a.m. – Buses load

10:45 a.m. – Buses return to home school. Students switching within their schools return to their homeroom teacher. The regular schedule resumes for the remainder of the day and lunch schedules are not affected.

On Thursday, May 26, 2022, plans for lunch and the afternoon include:

11:10 a.m. – District buses arrive at RSJH, pick up students and teachers, and travel to RSHS or BBHS

11:25 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. – Lunch and activities at RSHS or BBHS

Current 8th-grade students will have a unique opportunity and travel again to Rock Springs High School or Black Butte High School. Students currently in 9 – 11 will also participate in the transition activities.

2:00 p.m. Buses load 8th graders

2:15 p.m. 8th graders return to RSJH. The regular schedule resumes for the remainder of the day with school ending at 3:45 p.m. for RSJH and school ending at 4:15 p.m. for RSHS and BBHS.

Additional information will be coming from your student’s building Principal. We’re excited about the extra support planned for students as they wind down from the current school year and plan the transition for 2022-2023.