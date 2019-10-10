Dixon Kean McElhannon (Nov. 9, 1939-Oct. 7, 2019)

Rock Springs, Wyoming — On Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 Dixon Kean McElhannon (Mac) passed away at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming, after a brief battle with cancer.

He was born in Marysville, California, on Nov. 9, 1939, to Saul and Effie McElhannon. He was the second youngest of eight children.

Mac grew up in Nevada City, California, then spent 14 years in the U.S. Navy. He married Connie Sather, they had a son and later divorced.

His past 30 years were spent married to Marilyn McElhannon in Wyoming, where he loved and learned to call home. He worked for several years in the trona mines.

He loved hunting, fishing, camping and cutting firewood, especially with his family and grandchildren. He was a handy craftsman who enjoyed building wood projects around the house.

Mac is survived by his wife, Marilyn McElhannon; son Ugene McElhannon; daughter Linda Harper and Deanna Granbois; sister Judy Stedger; grandchildren Garrett McElhannon, John Harper, Hal Harper, Tim Moskovita, Mallorey Moskovita-Petersen, Bret Petersen, Crystal Harper, Ashley Estes and Dalton Harper; 17 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and his loyal dog Sissy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, three sisters, two sons and one grandson.

In lieu of flowers, , send donations to Marilyn McElhannon to help with funeral costs, 1209 South Street in Reliance, Wyoming 82943.

A memorial service with military honors will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 201,9 at the Outlaw Best Western in Rock Springs.

