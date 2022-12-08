Does the State of Wyoming owe you money?

December 8, 2022 — The State of Wyoming may owe you some money, and you may not be aware of that fact. The State Treasurer’s office is encouraging Wyoming residents to visit www.mycash.wyo.gov to see if any of the State’s $106 million in unclaimed property is theirs.

According to a recent press release, the Unclaimed Property Division of the Wyoming State Treasurer’s Office has received more than $12.68 million in the past five months alone, which means that even if you have received a check in the past, there is a good chance that more money is being held in your name.

Recently the State paid more than $140,000 to a Lincoln County man. The average checks paid out so far this fiscal year exceed $1,000.

Wyoming returned more than $8 million in unclaimed property during the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2022. Still, the amount of money turned over to the State continues to exceed the amount paid, meaning the overall pot of unclaimed property continues to increase.

Wyoming law requires the State to hold unclaimed property in perpetuity until the rightful owner claims it.