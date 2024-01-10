Does your vehicle have a winter survival kit? Having one in your vehicle could save your life

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

January 10, 2024 — People get stranded on roads during blizzards every winter, sometimes for many hours, in freezing conditions. There are a few ways to be prepared if you get stranded in your vehicle during a whiteout winter storm. If you end up alone, on a road, stranded in the middle of nowhere during a blizzard, you will need to be able to let emergency responders know where you are, and you will have to have the things you need to survive until they can reach you, which is why it is important to have an emergency car kit.

There are several emergency car kits that you can buy online, but how do you know if you are getting the right one? Your emergency car kit needs to be flexible. Before each road trip, you need to check your car kit to ensure you have everything you need in an emergency. Your emergency car kit may also change depending on what season it is.

A standard roadside emergency kit that you can purchase from a store usually has a lot of what you need, but not everything. Try to buy a roadside emergency kit that includes things like jumper cables, a small shovel, tow hooks, a flashlight, batteries, essential tools, tire repair tools, rope, a survival whistle, road flares etc.

Here are a few other essential items to put in your roadside emergency kit, which might not be included in your store-bought one, that can keep you safe, warm, and nourished:

A cell phone and car charger

Rags, toilet paper, paper towels, or pre-moistened wipes

A heated car blanket that can plug into your vehicle’s 12-volt socket

A set of these LED rescue lights that could be used instead of traditional road flares

In case you get stranded in a place where there is no cell phone service, a personal locator beacon can help rescuers locate you

A portable power pack jump starter is an essential part of your winter survival kit

HotHands Super Warmers can help you stay warm. It’s amazing how well these little things work. Toss some in your gloves or boots in a pinch and avoid the dangers of frostbite.

You will want to keep a good first aid kit in your car at all times, no matter what season it is.

Meals Read to Eat, or MREs, are a good survival food source that you can keep in your vehicle in case you are stranded for a long period of time. Most MREs have a shelf life of five years. Also, did you know that juice boxes and pouches will not freeze like water bottles do? So, it’s always a good idea to throw some juice in the car before any road trip.

Especially in the winter, it is always important to keep gloves, a hat, a scarf, and two pairs of socks in your vehicle if you plan on being on the road.

Long-burn emergency candles, which can be used for light or heat. You’ll also want to keep matches, a lighter, or an electrical lighter that can be lit in the wind, rain, or snow in your vehicle as well.

A snow brush and ice scraper combo to keep the snow and ice on your vehicle under control.

Some tire traction device that rolls up conveniently to help you get your car unstuck. A blanket can be used for a traction device in an emergency as well if you do not have a tire traction device.

The most important thing to do before going on any road trip is always to check the weather, and if the weather is supposed to be bad, it would be wise to change your travel plans. Try not ever to travel alone if at all possible, and it is a good idea to travel using either your vehicle’s GPS map system or to use a program like Google Maps on your cell phone so that you don’t get lost. Stay safe this winter traveling season!