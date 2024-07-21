Dog Days of Summer Volunteer Program is in full swing

July 21, 2024 – Wyo4News

Looking for something fun to do this summer? The Green River Animal Shelter has the perfect solution: the Dog Days of Summer Volunteer Program. This new initiative invites community members to take a shelter dog out for a few hours of walking, playing, and socializing.

To participate, volunteers must be 18 or older and complete the necessary paperwork. For more information, call 307-872-0570 or visit the shelter any day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., weekends included.

Participants can enjoy quality time with a canine companion at local parks, pet-friendly stores, or even treat them to a pup-cup. This program not only gives the dogs a much-needed break from the shelter but also increases their visibility to potential adopters around town. It’s a win-win for both the dogs and the community!

Inspired by a similar program at the Red Desert Humane Society, Green River wanted to offer their dogs the same opportunities for adventures. “We are so excited to announce our new summer program!” said Animal Control Officer J. Winters.

Join in the fun and help make a difference in a shelter dog’s life this summer.