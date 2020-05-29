Dog is My CoPilot delivers ten dogs, two cats to Red Desert Humane Society

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 28, 2020) — The Red Desert Humane Society received ten dogs and two cats today from “Dog is My CoPilot”, an organization which transports at-risk animals from overcrowded shelters to adoption centers in other geographic regions.

In addition, Green River Animal Control also received three dogs.

Once the animals were taken to the Red Desert Humane Society, they were given a bath, fed, and “loved and loved on”, according to Heidi Hernandez, Shelter Manager for the Red Desert Humane Society.

According to Hernandez, the Red Desert Humane Society checks with the Rock Springs and Green River animal controls weekly before making a decision to receive new animals from out of state.

Hernandez also noted that local adoptions have been “going really well”.

To find out more about the Red Desert Humane Society, click here.

“Dog is My CoPilot” has helped to save over 11,000 animals since its inception in 2012.

The organization makes trips all over the Western United States, taking animals from overcrowded shelters in Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, and California and transporting them to states such as Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

91 animals in total took place in today’s flight.

More information about “Dog is My CoPilot” can be found here.