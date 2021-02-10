Dog rescued from Green River ‘resting and doing well’ after adventurous day

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (February 10, 2021) – Dutchess, the female dog that was rescued from Green River, is resting and doing well after her adventurous day on Tuesday, according to the owner.

Advertisement

Kameron Kiter said his 13-year-old Rottweiler ate her breakfast this morning, went outside, came back in and laid back down.

Tuesday afternoon, the firefighters from the Green River Fire Department were dispatched to electrocutioner falls to save a dog that was unable to get out of the freezing water.

Kiter said that Dutchess is as intelligent as they come.

“She and my other dog were let outside, and Dutchess opened up the gate and two of them went for a walk about,” Kiter said.

He said that it was odd that Dutchess even got close to the water because, normally, she doesn’t really like water.

Advertisement

Operators at the nearby power plant intake facility spotted the dog in the river and Kiter is appreciative for them acting and calling the local authorities.

“If she had been 20 yards further down the river, they probably wouldn’t have seen her and I wouldn’t have seen my dog again,” Kiter said.

According to the press release the fire department sent out on Tuesday, the dog was pretty well spent when firefighters arrived and did not have much longer before she would have been overcome by exhaustion and hypothermia. The crew was able to safely get the dog out of the water where she was transported to a vet by Green River Animal Control.

According to Kiter, animal control knows Dutchess pretty well and recognized her collar. They were able to contact Kiter right away and get her home safely.

Castle Rock Ambulance, Green River Police Department and Green River Animal Control assisted the fire department with the rescue and Kiter couldn’t be more thankful for their service.

“I’m truly grateful that they risked their lives to save my fur baby,” he said.