Dolores Marie French (June 17, 1926-Aug. 28, 2019)

Green River, Wyoming — Dolores Marie French, 93, of Green River, Wyoming, passed away on Wednesday Aug. 28, 2019, at The Mission at Castle Rock in Green River.

A longtime resident of Green River and former resident of Chicago and Denver, Mrs. French died following a brief illness.

She was born on June 17, 1926, in Oak Park, Illinois, the daughter of Michael Angelo and Brunette San Giacomo.

Mrs. French attended schools in Chicago and graduated from John Marshall High School in 1944.

She married Harvey French on Aug. 16,1947, at Saint Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Denver. He preceded her in death on April 5,1977.

During her career, Mrs. French was employed as an executive assistant to the plant manager at Stauffer Chemical and to the superintendent of Sweetwater County School District No. 2. She also worked in the Human Resource departments of both these organizations.

Mrs. French was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Golden Hour Senior Citizen’s Center, and a charter member of the Big Island Credit Union, which is now Trona Valley Credit Union. She was also a member of Rolling Green Ladies Association, serving as secretary for many years.

Her interests included working crossword puzzles, reading, golfing, shopping, listening to music, playing the piano which she did mostly by ear, watching sports, and visiting with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include one son, Michael French of Scottsdale, Arizona; two daughters, Donna Ward and husband Bill and Carol Kalivas and husband Pete, all of Green River; four grandchildren, Stephanie Leigh and husband Graham, Philip Kalivas, Kenneth Ward and Michelle Varley and husband Drew; and four great-grandchildren, Jackson Leigh, Kaycie Leigh, Will Varley, and Nate Varley.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Harvey.

A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River. A vigil service and rosary will be recited at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1 at the church. Interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery.

Friends may call on Sunday one hour prior to the rosary and on Monday at the church one hour prior to mass.

The family of Dolores Marie French respectfully suggests that donations in her memory be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.