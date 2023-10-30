Donald B. Thayer (January 18, 1940 – October 10, 2023)

Donald B. Thayer, 83, died on October 10, 2023, in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was born on January 18, 1940, in New Haven, Connecticut, the son of Edward Francis Thayer and Elizabeth Veronica Wallace.

Donald attended schools in Stuart, Florida, and graduated from Martin High School with the class of 1958. He served as a Navy Veteran during the Vietnam War, enlisting on August 6, 1958.

Donald had been a resident of Rock Springs for 25 years. He had a great passion for automobiles and loved teaching his grandson, Edward, about mechanics. Additionally, he was a music enthusiast and played the guitar. He would often bring out his guitar and sing his favorite country songs. In his early 20s, he even appeared on American Band Stand. Donald was someone who appreciated nature and enjoyed activities such as hunting and fishing. During his free time, he would visit local libraries to read and discuss his favorite literature with the patrons and librarians.

Survivors include his children Betty Young, James Young, of Tallahassee, FL, Donald Young of Stuart, FL; grandchildren Christopher Correa, Alexander Correa, James Correa, Brandon Upper, Edward Upper, Fallon Young, and James D. Young; great-grandchildren Evelyn Correa, Adaline Correa, and Everly Correa.

Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. The family respectfully requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in his name towards funeral expenses.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.foxfh.com